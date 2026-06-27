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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat wave on the way

A prolonged stretch of 90+ degree days is on the way to southeast Wisconsin. Heat index values could reach and surpass 100-degrees.
The cooler weather this weekend won't last! Highs jump into the 90s starting next week.
Heat Wave on the Way

In a week's time, we're going to wish for this weekend's weather! A major heat wave sets in on Monday & perists through much of next week.
A few clouds are traversing Wisconsin this morning, but tons of sunshine is expected. Highs jump back into the 70s today and approach 80 in Milwaukee tomorrow. A few light showers are possible tomorrow afternoon. Humidity increases followed by the temperatures on Monday.

The Storm Team 4Cast calls for at least 5 days of 90°+ high temperatures. With dew points near & above 70°, heat index values could rise to 100-105°.
Any pop-up showers/storms would bring some much needed heat relief, but the chances remain low. The heat shows some signs of breaking by next weekend.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 72
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 60
Wind: NE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Showers
High: 78

MONDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid
High: 93

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid
High: 96

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid
High: 95

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