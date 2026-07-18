Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat, smoke, and some storms

Smoke is better this morning, but it'll be short lived as more smoke will move in this afternoon and last through Monday. The slight good news is that Sunday's smoke projections aren't quite as bad as they looked yesterday, but we'll likely still see Air Quality Alerts from this evening through Monday.

As far as rainfall, we'll see a few showers and iso. Storms very early this morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Monday we see a return of possible severe weather in the afternoon and evening.

Temperature wise, we'll be hot today, then a little cooler Sunday, then hot again Monday before temperatures cool back down for the middle of next week.

WATCH: Will we be seeing more smoke this weekend?

Heat, smoke, and some storms

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: AM Rain, PM Smoke

High: 89

Wind: NW-NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of Smoke

Low: 67

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Areas of Smoke

High: 80

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY : More Smoke. PM Showers/Storms

High: 89

Wind: SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sl. Chance

High: 83

Wind: NW 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and Cooler

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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