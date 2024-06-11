Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat and humidity return, showers possible

Savor the cool weather, because it'll be taking a few days off! Heat & humidity are ramping up later this week.

Overnight lows have dropped into the 40s all across SE Wisconsin. A few inland spots may even fall into the upper 30s. Sunshine starts the day, but increasing cloud cover is expected as a cluster of showers moves in from Minnesota. By the time the rain gets to southern Wisconsin, it'll interact with the dry air in place.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast late this afternoon and evening. An isolated clap of thunder is also possible. Most of the activity will dissipate after sunset as lows drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Most of Wednesday appears dry, but the big change is the temperature. Southerly winds will begin ushering in much more heat and humidity over the next several days. Highs are expected to top out in the lower to mid 80s. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll through the upper Midwest and may drift into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday night into early Thursday. As of now, more of the stronger activity is expected far to the NW of Milwaukee. A few gusty showers/storms cannot be ruled out.

Additional showers/storms are expected to fire up along a frontal boundary on Thursday. Rain is more likely during the morning hours in southern Wisconsin. We'll be watching to see how quickly the front is able to clear the area. After a brief cool down on Friday and Saturday, more heat and humidity is on the way next week. 80s and 90s are looking likely!



TUESDAY: Early Sunshine, then increasing clouds; Slight Chance PM Showers/StormHigh: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Humid; Chance Evening Showers/Storm

High: 83

THURSDAY: Warm, Humid, Breezy & Partly Cloudy; Chance Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

