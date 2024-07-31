Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat and humidity continues

Highs yesterday climbed well into the 80s with feels-like temperatures in the 90s for most of the afternoon. Sheboygan was the one spot that broke into the 90s with an actual air temperature of 91.

As you step outside today, expect a similar feeling. High humidity will make the air feel thick along with mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees once again.

It does look like most, if not all, of the area stays dry today. There is a band of showers and storms in Iowa that is expected to stay south this morning. There's a very low chance for an isolated pop-up this afternoon.

Better rain chances arrive late tonight into Thursday afternoon. Right now, models are hinting at two possible rounds. The first will be a weakening band of overnight storms moving in during the early morning hours. Then there is potential for scattered storms in the afternoon.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid (Very Low Storm Chance)High: 88

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy, Ch. T-Storms late

Low: 72

Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid, Showers/Storms Likely

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Storm Ch.

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Storm Ch.

High: 85

