Hazy skies will linger today as temperatures spike. Highs will push into the lower 80s with a breeze from the south. A lake breeze might develop north of Milwaukee, keeping temperatures in the 70s right along the lake in Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.

When storms are in the forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hazy & warm Monday

Winds will pick up into Tuesday as a cold front starts to approach from the west. Most of the day will be dry, warm and windy. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with even some upper 80s toward the state line. Humidity will also increase, aiding the storms later in the day. Expect scattered showers and storms to be likely past dinnertime and into the evening. There is a low chance for an isolated stronger storm.

It will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week. On-and-off rain chances are expected about every other day.

MONDAY: Hazy, Warm, Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: SW/SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Very Mild

Low: 64

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Warm, Humid, Windy, Late Day Showers & Storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 65

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake, 74 Inland

FRIDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 69 Lake, 73 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.