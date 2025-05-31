Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hazy Saturday sunshine

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to hover over much of the Great Lakes region, creating hazy conditions and filtering sunlight. Temperatures will reach into the 60s near the lake and lower 70s inland today, with warmer weather expected in the coming days.

Temperatures will continue to rise Sunday, reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s across southeast Wisconsin.

Clear skies are forecast to continue through early next week, with southwest winds on Monday bringing increased warmth and humidity. Temperatures will climb significantly, with highs reaching the lower 80s near the lakefront and mid to upper 80s further inland.

Weather patterns will shift midweek as rain chances increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday, with potential for strong storms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

By late week, temperatures will moderate back to the 60s near the lake and 70s inland.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Hazy Sky

High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: SE 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 68 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 82 Lake 86 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, and a little Humid; Showers/Storms Likely At Night

High: 81 Lake 84 Inland

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

