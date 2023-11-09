Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gusty and sunny on Thursday

High-pressure is moving in following all the rain from yesterday. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine is back today with highs reaching the upper 40s & lower 50s. Since departing low-pressure is just to the East, the wind field remains active - with Westerly winds gusting as high as 35-40 mph today.
Overnight lows dip into the lower and mid 30s under a mainly clear sky. It'll be a chilly start to Friday!
Sunshine is back for the start of the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s both Friday and Saturday.
A batch of cloud cover is likely for Sunday.
Sunshine and above-average temperatures are likely next week.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy High: 53
Wind: W 15-25 G 35 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool
Low: 35
Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 46
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 48
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 52
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.