Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gusty and sunny on Thursday

High-pressure is moving in following all the rain from yesterday. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine is back today with highs reaching the upper 40s & lower 50s. Since departing low-pressure is just to the East, the wind field remains active - with Westerly winds gusting as high as 35-40 mph today.

Overnight lows dip into the lower and mid 30s under a mainly clear sky. It'll be a chilly start to Friday!

Sunshine is back for the start of the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s both Friday and Saturday.

A batch of cloud cover is likely for Sunday.

Sunshine and above-average temperatures are likely next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy High: 53

Wind: W 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool

Low: 35

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 52

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

