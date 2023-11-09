Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gusty and sunny on Thursday

High-pressure is moving in following all the rain from yesterday. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin.
High-pressure is moving in following all the rain from yesterday. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s &amp; 40s across SE Wisconsin.
and last updated 2023-11-09 06:47:55-05

High-pressure is moving in following all the rain from yesterday. Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine is back today with highs reaching the upper 40s & lower 50s. Since departing low-pressure is just to the East, the wind field remains active - with Westerly winds gusting as high as 35-40 mph today.

Overnight lows dip into the lower and mid 30s under a mainly clear sky. It'll be a chilly start to Friday!

Sunshine is back for the start of the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s both Friday and Saturday.

A batch of cloud cover is likely for Sunday.

Sunshine and above-average temperatures are likely next week.

THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny and Breezy            High: 53
            Wind: W 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT:   Mainly Clear & Cool
            Low: 35
            Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

FRIDAY:      Mostly Sunny
            High: 46

SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny
            High: 48

SUNDAY:     Partly Sunny
            High: 52

MONDAY:    Mostly Sunny
            High: 57

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.