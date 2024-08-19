Southeast Wisconsin weather: Great weather all week

Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. We'll see really nice temperatures with the humidity dropping off and highs in the mid 70s. There will be a low chance for a brief sprinkle or shower this afternoon and evening. A pretty good breeze from the northeast will continue, which will bring some hazardous swimming conditions to the beach and lakefront today into tomorrow.

A high pressure system will dominate our weather for most of the week. Temperatures and humidity will also continue to drop into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. We stay in the 70s with mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday then things look to warm up as winds switch to the south.

Highs will hit the low 80s on Friday and will warm into the upper 80s by Sunday. It will also come with more humidity and the small chance of rain by the weekend.



MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Afternoon Shower/Sprinkle, Bit BreezyHigh: 75

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 59

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

