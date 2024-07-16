Southeast Wisconsin weather: Great rest of the week

Expect a beautiful rest of the week now that we've gotten through those rounds of storms and humidity. A weak cold front is currently moving across the state bringing the small chance for a shower today with just enough moisture sticking around. The humidity will be a bit better today but will continue to improve through the middle of the week. Highs today will be close to average in the lower 80s.

We'll see below average temperatures for the rest of the workweek and plenty of sunshine to go with it, which is a nice combination for the middle of summer. The coolest day with be Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Mainly dry weather continues into the weekend. Highs will climb back near average in the low 80s this weekend. Any widespread rain chances look to hold off until this time next week.



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humidity Starts To Drop, Iso. ShowerHigh: 82

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Goodbye Humidity

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82

