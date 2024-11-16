Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gray & Mild Weekend

After some brief sunshine yesterday, the clouds are back overhead for Saturday. Mid-level clouds were seen strolling into southern Wisconsin on satellite imagery. Overnight lows were able to drop into the 30s away from Lake Michigan. 40s were noted closer to the lakefront.

Given the cloud cover and breezy conditions, highs will only top out in the lower 50s today.

As an area of low pressure passes to the northwest, a warm front lifts northward through the region tonight.

A few scattered showers develop across central Wisconsin. There is a slight chance some of this activity reaches Dodge/Fond du Lac counties.

Highs on Sunday soar toward 60 degrees (a solid 10 degrees above normal)! Clouds remain overhead.

A cold front drops through the area & may spark a few showers near/just South of the State Line.

An unsettled weather pattern sets up for next week. Monday evening kicks off the first of several rounds of rain. Gusty winds are expected and temperatures will begin dropping into the 40s by Wednesday. There is a chance some snowflakes will mix in with rain late Wednesday night. Accumulations are unlikely. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates!



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM ShowersHigh: 52

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers (esp. NW); Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; PM Rain Likely

High: 55

TUESDAY: Rain Likely; Breezy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain; Cloudy & Breezy; Overnight Wintry Mix Possible

High: 48

