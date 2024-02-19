Southeast Wisconsin weather: Goodbye winter, spring starts next week

We are starting the last full week of meteorological winter, and it will feel like we are heading towards spring after a colder weekend.
Today, high clouds will filter the sunshine. It's still enough sunlight and a breeze from the southeast to warm up into the low 40s this afternoon after a frosty start to the day. Temperatures might stay a bit cooler near the lake in the afternoon.
Temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday then near the low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday! There's a small chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most of it will stay to our south with a developing low pressure system in the Ohio River Valley.
There will be a quick shot of cold air behind that system for Friday then we warm right back up into the 40s and 50s for the weekend!
MONDAY: High Clouds, Filtered SunshineHigh: 43
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly
Low: 28
Wind: S 5 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild
High: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Very Mild
High: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Iso. Shower Early
High: 50
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler
High: 39
