Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Goodbye winter, spring starts next week

We're entering the last full week of meteorological spring and the weather looks like it'll match.
and last updated 2024-02-19 06:47:48-05

We are starting the last full week of meteorological winter, and it will feel like we are heading towards spring after a colder weekend.

Today, high clouds will filter the sunshine. It's still enough sunlight and a breeze from the southeast to warm up into the low 40s this afternoon after a frosty start to the day. Temperatures might stay a bit cooler near the lake in the afternoon.

Temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday then near the low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday! There's a small chance for an isolated shower Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most of it will stay to our south with a developing low pressure system in the Ohio River Valley.

There will be a quick shot of cold air behind that system for Friday then we warm right back up into the 40s and 50s for the weekend!

MONDAY: High Clouds, Filtered SunshineHigh: 43
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly
Low: 28
Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild
High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Very Mild
High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Iso. Shower Early
High: 50

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler
High: 39

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.