The last of the rain showers are drifting south this morning, giving us some dampness early today. Dry air is trying to mix in from the north, which will keep us mostly dry for the daytime hours. I cannot rule out the isolated chance for a sprinkle or light shower, even into this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will still be well below normal in the 50s.

Sun and clouds are expected for Friday, with chilly morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid-50s lakeside and near 60 inland. That mix of sun and clouds will continue into the weekend and for Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees each day, with inland spots remaining warmer. There is a chance for an isolated rain shower on Memorial Day and even Tuesday, but most of the daytime hours will be dry.

When the sun returns:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Goodbye rain

Next week, we will continue to build warmer temperatures, likely returning to near average by the middle of the week.



THURSDAY: Isolated Shower/Sprinkle, Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

Low: Lake 41, Inland 37

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57 Lake, 63 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58 Lake, 64 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 60 Lake, 65 Inland

