Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gloomy weekend ahead

We're still seeing some melting piles of snow this morning. Other than that, yesterday morning's snow is a distant memory as temperatures stayed well above freezing last night. Unfortunately, the clouds will be sticking around today into the weekend. The best chance to see a few peeks of sunshine will be Sunday afternoon. Highs today into this weekend will be in the 40s with some spots hitting 50 on Sunday.

The next system brings the chance for a few rain showers Monday which might mix in some snow Monday night as temperatures cool. That will bring in cooler temperatures for most of Thanksgiving week with lots of 30s.

For travel plans, we are watching the potential for a system to track across the Midwest and Great Lakes Thursday into Friday. There's a ton of uncertainty with the track, strength, and cool air placement with that system. Stay tuned!

FRIDAY: Cloudy and BreezyHigh: 47

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 49

MONDAY: Chance Showers, Night Mix?, Breezy

High: 47

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

High: 37

