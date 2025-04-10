Cloudy and gloomy weather today will keep high temperatures down in the low 40s this afternoon. As the last of this system departs, we will see a few isolated rain showers, with the best chance to see a few raindrops as you head west.

Clearing skies tonight will set up much better weather for the weekend. Friday will still be cool but sunny, with highs in the 40s near the lake to 50 degrees inland.

Watch to see when a warm-up is on the way:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Gloomy, cool, isolated showers

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s by the lake and 60s inland. A system will bring a couple of fronts toward us that could bring small rain chances Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will drop just a bit Tuesday behind that low.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Shower (Mainly West)

High: 41

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies

Low: 33

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 46 Lake, 51 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake , 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Slight Ch. Showers

High: 56 Lake , 64 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers, Breezy

High: 61

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.