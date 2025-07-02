Warmer temperatures build back today with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Dew points will stay in the lower 60s—just enough to feel a bit humid with the warmer highs. Plenty of sunshine will be around this morning, with some afternoon clouds mixing in. A weak cold front is dropping south from Canada today, which could spark a few showers and storms to our north. Most areas will stay dry, but locations north of Milwaukee will see the best chance for an isolated shower or storm late this evening into tonight.

A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm will be possible Thursday as well, mainly in the afternoon. A lake breeze will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler near the lake, with highs inland in the upper 80s.

How hot it will be for the Fourth of July:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Getting warmer again

For the Fourth of July, we could see a couple of isolated rain showers in the morning, then dry, warm and humid conditions in the afternoon with highs near 90. Another hot and muggy day is expected Saturday, with a cold front pushing across the state late in the day, bringing showers and storms mainly at night and into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Storm Late

High: 87

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower/Storm, Partly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: W 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 83 Lake, 88 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid

High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Ch. Storms at Night

High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Storms

High: 85

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.