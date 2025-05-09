It is a cold start to this Friday, with some areas of frost away from the lake. Hopefully, this is the last time we talk about this until the fall. Lots of sunshine and light winds will help us start to warm up as high pressure sits right overhead. Expect low 60s by the lake and upper 60s inland.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but an isolated shower is possible as a weak front slowly moves across the state. Highs will be well into the 60s lakeside and 70s inland. The only small downside to Saturday is that winds will be a bit breezy at times in the afternoon. Mother's Day will bring more sun and mild temperatures, with lots of 70s for Sunday; however, areas right along the lake will stay in the 60s.

When temps hit the 70s:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frosty to sunny

Expect plenty of 70s for early next week, with lows warming into the 50s. There is a small chance of rain by Tuesday.



FRIDAY: Sunny, Frosty Start InlandHigh: 61 Lake, 68 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Iso. Shower Late

Low: 49

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Iso. Shower Early, Mostly Sunny, Bit Breezy

High: 63 Lake, 72 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 66 Lake, 77 Inland

MONDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 72 Lake, 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 70 Lake, 80 Inland

