Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frosty start to the week

A frosty start Monday morning with a few areas also seeing some freezing fog. Slick spots on roadways are possible, but be extra careful along sidewalks and steps. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the mid 40s, right about average for this time of year.

Changes arrive Tuesday as a storm moves in from the southwest. Strong southerly winds gusting near 30 mph will help temperatures climb into the mid 50s around midday. Rain showers will arrive by the mid afternoon and continue into evening. Rainfall will be less than 1/10th of an inch. As the storm moves east we could see a quick dusting of snow across southeast Wisconsin into Wednesday morning. Winds will be stronger Wednesday and out of the west 20-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Highs will be in the mid 30s, a 20 degree drop from Tuesday.

Calm weather returns for Thursday and most of Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny both days, with highs in the mid 30s Thursday and upper 40s Friday. Another chance for rain and/or snow comes Saturday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 46

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 39

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy morning, afternoon rain showers. Breezy

High: 54

Wind: S 10-15 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light morning snow, becoming sunny. Windy

High: 34

Wind: W 20-30 G40 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 35

Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 48

Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph

