Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frost early but getting warmer

Mostly clear skies and light winds have allowed for a heavy frost this morning. Give yourself some extra time to scrape the car off before heading out this morning. Another nice day ahead with light winds from the east and lots of sunshine. Highs today will range from near 50 by the lake to near 60 inland.

Partly cloudy skies for tonight with mild temperatures if you are looking to catch the lunar eclipse. A powerful low pressure will come out of the Rockies Friday. Out ahead of it winds will pick up and temperatures will climb. Away from the lake it will be a warm one with highs in the low 70s! Lakeside areas will stay a bit cooler in the lower 60s.

Storms, some severe, will develop across Iowa in the afternoon hours and then pull northeast towards us by the evening and overnight hours. The greatest risk for these storms looks to be straight line winds but that will be mainly to our southwest as several models rapidly weaken the line of storms as it approaches our area. Timing of these storms looks to be between 10pm to 2am.

A very windy but still mild Saturday with highs in the low 60s and scattered showers. Cold air finally wraps into the back side of the low going into Sunday with close to a 20-degree temperature drop.

THURSDAY: Frosty Early, Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 51 Lake, 60 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild, Lunar Eclipse

Low: 42

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Rain/Storms At Night

High: 63 Lake, 72 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, With Scattered Showers

High: 61

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Flurries?

High: 40

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

high: 52

