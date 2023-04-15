Southeast Wisconsin weather: From 80s this week to snow next week

Another warm day for SE Wisconsin - as highs climb back into the 70s. Afternoon highs will once again climb towards 80-degrees farther away from Lake Michigan.

The weather pattern, however, turns more active across the weekend. A frontal boundary means rain chances for the region.

A few spotty showers are possible during the day - with the best chances later this afternoon & into the evening.

Along the front, some isolated thunder is possible this evening. The strongest storms may produce a bit of hail and gusty winds.

Scattered showers continue overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 50s following the frontal passage.

As the center of low-pressure moves overhead, showers turn into snow. Colder air filters into Wisconsin allowing for this taste of Winter.

Snow showers will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday. The best chance for accumulations remain far NW of Milwaukee - towards central Wisconsin.

Minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible. Warm ground/pavement temperatures will limit the accumulation.

However, any change in the path of this system could impact how much snow we see.

A much cooler Monday is in store after the snow wraps up. Highs will only reach into the lower 40s.

After some Tuesday sunshine, temperatures warm back into the 50s/60s later in the week. Rain chances reappear Wednesday thru Friday.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/StormsHigh: 75 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Isolated Thunderstorms

Low: 51

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Breezy

High: 57

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Chance Snow/Rain Showers

Some Accumulations Possible

High: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

