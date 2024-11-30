Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frigid Weekend

Frigid temperatures have set in across southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Wind chill readings have dipped to and below 0°F. While temperatures have settled in the teens, highs will only reach the lower and mid-20s this afternoon. Scattered snow flurries were noted on radar early this morning. A light dusting is possible where these flurries stick around the longest. Flurries will move out by the afternoon.

Sunshine continues into Sunday along with the frigid temperatures.

Highs moderate next week as warmer air aloft moves into the Great Lakes. Highs climb to the freezing mark on Monday & Tuesday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a clipper system that could bring scattered snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday. More cold air will follow this system.



SATURDAY: AM flurries; Then Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and ColdHigh: 25, Wind Chill: -5 to 10

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: 14, Wind Chill: 5 to -5

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow Late

High: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.