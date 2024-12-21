Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frigid Saturday; Warming up this Week

Arctic air is back in Wisconsin after the recent snowfall. Highs return to the 30s tomorrow, but some wintry mix rolls in before a mild stretch of weather takes over for the holiday.
Another blast of arctic air has moved into Wisconsin following the recent snowfall. Lots of sunshine is expected this morning before more clouds move in later today. Highs will range from the teens in the West to the lower 20s at the lakefront. Thanks to more cloud cover, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than this morning - falling into the teens with a few single-digit lows possible.

Sunday features a cloudy sky before the next low-pressure system moves in from the South. Increasing moisture and temperatures may lead to a drizzle/freezing drizzle late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Road conditions may become slick/slippery if this drizzle gets persistent. A light wintry mix/snow transition is expected on Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 30s.

Cloudy conditions persist for much of the week as above-average temperatures take hold. The 40s return by Christmas Day and into next weekend. Increasing chances of rain move in after the holiday.

SATURDAY: Cold; AM Sunshine; PM CloudsHigh: 22
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 13
Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 33

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy
High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 40

