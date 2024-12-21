Southeast Wisconsin weather: Frigid Saturday; Warming up this Week

Another blast of arctic air has moved into Wisconsin following the recent snowfall. Lots of sunshine is expected this morning before more clouds move in later today. Highs will range from the teens in the West to the lower 20s at the lakefront. Thanks to more cloud cover, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than this morning - falling into the teens with a few single-digit lows possible.

Sunday features a cloudy sky before the next low-pressure system moves in from the South. Increasing moisture and temperatures may lead to a drizzle/freezing drizzle late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Road conditions may become slick/slippery if this drizzle gets persistent. A light wintry mix/snow transition is expected on Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-upper 30s.

Cloudy conditions persist for much of the week as above-average temperatures take hold. The 40s return by Christmas Day and into next weekend. Increasing chances of rain move in after the holiday.



SATURDAY: Cold; AM Sunshine; PM CloudsHigh: 22

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 13

Wind: NW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

MONDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.