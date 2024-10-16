Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing start but warming up

It's been a cold start to the morning with freezing temperatures away from the lake. A freeze warning continues until 9:00 a.m. The only areas that are slightly warmer are within a couple miles of the lake where temperatures have stayed a few degrees above freezing.

A large and strong high pressure system will take over the Midwest over the next several days bringing a warming trend and lots of sunshine. Today will be the last day with highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the work week. It gets even better for the weekend with highs in the 70s!

There's no rain in sight over the next several days.

WEDNESDAY: AM Freeze, SunnyHigh: 56

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly, Frost Inland

Low: 37 Lake, 32 Inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Nice

High: 64

FRIDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High: 73

