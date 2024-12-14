Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing rain possible later today

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS EFFECTIVE FROM 3PM - MIDNIGHT FOR FOND DU LAC, DODGE, WASHINGTON, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA AND WALWORTH COUNTIES**

Although temperatures have been rising, pavement temperatures have been lagging behind. An approaching round of showers/wintry mix could make for slick and slippery roads this evening across southern Wisconsin. Areas near Lake Michigan will be a bit warmer, so the concern for an ice glaze is lower here. Scattered showers roll in from the southwest around 3pm and overspread the area this evening. A few pockets of wet snowflakes are possible.

Shaded and low-lying areas stand the best chance for an ice glaze as the rain begins. Over time, pavement temperatures will warm above freezing since air temperatures will climb overnight. Scattered showers wrap up by Sunday morning. Patchy drizzle is possible thru mid-Sunday morning.

Another round of scattered rain is possible late Sunday into Monday. Highs jump from the low 40s tomorrow to near 50 on Monday! Cooler weather is expected for much of next week as highs return to the 30s. A few flurries are possible on Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Mix in the Evening.; Around 0.25" of Rain.High: 38

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 36

Wind: SE 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Chance AM Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY: Early Showers Possible; Mostly Cloudy & Mild

High: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

