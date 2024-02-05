Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing fog advisory until noon

***Freezing Fog Advisory until noon today for all of southeastern Wisconsin expect Jefferson County. Low visibility and slick spots are possible***

Areas of fog are likely through the morning hours today and with temperatures near or below freezing that will bring the chance for freezing fog. Watch out for a few slippery spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Winds slightly off the lake could also bring a few lake effect flurries or drizzle in some spots.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with some peaks of sunshine mainly away from the lake. Highs stay mild near 40 degrees. We'll see more morning fog Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Ahead of our next low pressure system, temperatures will continue to warm up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s followed by near record warm temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Winds will be gusty during this time and there will be scattered rain chances.

We'll be back into the lower 40s this weekend with temperatures remaining above average.



MONDAY: AM Flurries & Freezing Fog, Mostly CloudyHigh: 40

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: More Patchy Fog

Low: 32

Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: AM Fog, PM Partly Cloudy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild

High: 48

THURSDAY: Chance Showers, Breezy (Near Record High)

High: 54

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Shower, Breezy (Near Record High)

High: 53



