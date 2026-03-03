A cluster of light showers/drizzle is moving through southern and SW Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. Given that ground temperatures have fallen below-freezing, some light icing is possible on any untreated roadways/sidewalks. Watch out for slick/slippery spots on the morning commute. As temperatures warm, any slick spots will quickly melt. Clouds gradually part this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Freezing drizzle before warmer temperatures

Rain stays south tomorrow, but the high temperature forecast will be dependent on cloud cover. If clouds remain over Illinois and enough sunshine gets in during the morning, highs could easily climb into the 50s. However, the latest model runs have indicated more cloud cover may spread overhead — leading to temperatures staying in the upper 40s.

Cloud cover thickens late Wednesday night into Thursday as a round of showers moves in. A few claps of thunder are possible. Highs remain in the 40s. Another round of rain is likely by Friday afternoon. Again, some embedded thunder is possible. Highs jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s areawide. Although a few showers may linger into early Saturday, the weekend is looking drier & sunny!



TUESDAY: AM Drizzle; Partly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40 Lake 45 Inland

THURSDAY: Rain Likely

High: 43

FRIDAY: Rain Likely

High: 50 Lake 57 Inland

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 58 falling to 48 by 3pm

