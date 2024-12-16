Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggyy morning, mild temperatures

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, KENOSHA, WALWORTH, WAUKESHA, JEFFERSON AND DODGE COUNTIES**

Dense fog has rolled back into southeast Wisconsin this morning. Visibility has dropped to below half a mile in many spots and could fall to ¼ miles or less in some spots. A dense fog advisory has been posted for much of the region until 9 a.m. A few light showers have rolled through the area this morning, and the bulk of this rain has now moved out to the east. Highs will top in the mid-upper 40s today with a breezy southwest wind. Patchy fog begins lifting late this morning and into the afternoon as winds pick up.

A frontal boundary will swing through southern Wisconsin later this afternoon. Westerly winds will take hold and temperatures begin to fall. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds are back overhead on Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 30s.

A quick round of light snow is possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another chance of snow later in the week. Long-range computer models have agreed better about the storm track and timing. Snow may now begin on Thursday and continue into early Friday morning. As a clipper system with a more northerly track, snow amounts appear lower and under Winter Weather Advisory criteria at this time. However, any changes to the storm track will greatly impact this. Refinements to the storm track and projected snow totals will become clearer in the days ahead.

MONDAY: AM Fog/Spotty Sprinkles; Cloudy & MildHigh: 46 (cooler northwest)

Wind: S/SW 5-15 G 20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chance Light Snow; Breezy

High: 34

THURSDAY: Chance Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

