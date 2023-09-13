Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy Wednesday morning, and then the sun peeps out

Late night showers/storms have left some residual moisture across SE Wisconsin. As a result, some patchy dense fog/mist has developed.
and last updated 2023-09-13 06:39:31-04

Late night showers/storms have left some residual moisture across SE Wisconsin. As a result, some patchy dense fog/mist has developed. Some areas of reduced visibility may remain through the mid-morning hours. Sunshine is expected into the afternoon as high-pressure settles in. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s - with 70s likely farther inland. 

Southerly winds take hold at the end of the week - allowing a warm-up into the 70s and lower 80s. 

A frontal system brings another chance of rain on Saturday. Scattered showers may arrive in the morning hours & an embedded storm may pop up by the afternoon. Sunshine returns by 70 - with highs throughout the weekend in the lower 70s. 

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog/Mist; Becoming Sunny
High: 65 Lake 70 Inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Partly Cloudy
Low: 52 Lake 45 Inland
Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY:  
Sunny and Beautiful
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 76

SATURDAY:  
Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm
High: 73

SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 70

