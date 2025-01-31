Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy start with cooler but still mild temperatures

What a fantastic little mid-winter break yesterday was with record breaking highs in the 50s! Now a low pressure is passing to our south which will keep the chance for a few rain showers towards the state line. Areas of fog have also developed with a dense fog advisory for some until 9am. Expect winds to pick back up this afternoon with sunshine mixing in from north to south as the low pressure pushes east. Temperatures will be cooler, but not bad with highs near 40 degrees.

A cooler day for Saturday as we start the weekend with areas of clouds and highs in the mid 30s. A clipper system will head towards us Saturday night into Sunday. A light wintry mix will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a warm front lifts north.

Once the warm front passes temperatures will climb with highs in the afternoon close to 50 degrees! It won't last long as a cold front swings through Sunday evening. Early next week is looking cooler and closer to average. We will have to watch a system for Wednesday into Thursday.

FRIDAY: AM Fog, Showers South, Some PM Clearing, Breezy

High: 40

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 26

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy (Night Mix Chance)

High: 35

SUNDAY: AM Mix Chance, Mostly Cloudy, Mild Afternoon

High: 49

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, AM Flurries

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 29

