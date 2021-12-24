Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy, scattered light showers Christmas Eve

Foggy, scattered rain for Christmas Eve
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:17:07-05

We're waking up to light fog this Christmas Eve. and light showers will eventually develop across the area later this morning. Temperatures are starting below freezing early this morning, so we'll have to monitor any ice on the roads. Soon everyone climbs well above freezing and into the 40s by this afternoon. Plan for scattered light showers this evening when heading to church or a Christmas Eve party.

Christmas Day is actually shaping up to be pretty nice. The previous chance for rain is tracking to our south. We'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 40 degrees. Most of Sunday also looks good, but rain and snow is set to return Sunday night.

TODAY: Cloudy with Light Fog. Sct'd Light Showers
High: 47
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light Showers Early. Areas of Fog
Low: 36
Wind: S to NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 41

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix into the Evening.
High: 40

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Mix Late
High: 40

