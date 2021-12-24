Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy, scattered light showers Christmas Eve

We're waking up to light fog this Christmas Eve. and light showers will eventually develop across the area later this morning. Temperatures are starting below freezing early this morning, so we'll have to monitor any ice on the roads. Soon everyone climbs well above freezing and into the 40s by this afternoon. Plan for scattered light showers this evening when heading to church or a Christmas Eve party.

Christmas Day is actually shaping up to be pretty nice. The previous chance for rain is tracking to our south. We'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 40 degrees. Most of Sunday also looks good, but rain and snow is set to return Sunday night.

TODAY: Cloudy with Light Fog. Sct'd Light Showers

High: 47

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light Showers Early. Areas of Fog

Low: 36

Wind: S to NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy then Wintry Mix into the Evening.

High: 40

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Mix Late

High: 40