Southeast Wisconsin weather: foggy, gloomy skies but mild temperatures

Patchy dense fog will continue today with warmer temperatures over melting snowpack.
Scattered light showers continue across southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The rain is generally lighter than what fell last night, but additional on & off rain showers may continue through the morning and into the afternoon. Patchy dense fog persists today given the warmer temperatures and melting snowpack. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sheboygan county until 6 a.m.

Highs remain in the upper 30s through the extended forecast. Fog also stays in the forecast through the weekend.

Another round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday. Some sunshine may break out at times by mid-next week.

FRIDAY:      Chance Showers; Areas of Fog            High: 38
            Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT:    Rain Tapers Off; Areas of Fog
            Low: 35
            Wind: N 3-5 mph

SATURDAY:   Areas of Fog; Mostly Cloudy & Mild
            High: 38

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy
            High: 37

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy and Mild
            High: 40

TUESDAY:   Chance AM Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 40

