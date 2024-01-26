Southeast Wisconsin weather: foggy, gloomy skies but mild temperatures

Scattered light showers continue across southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The rain is generally lighter than what fell last night, but additional on & off rain showers may continue through the morning and into the afternoon. Patchy dense fog persists today given the warmer temperatures and melting snowpack. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sheboygan county until 6 a.m.

Highs remain in the upper 30s through the extended forecast. Fog also stays in the forecast through the weekend.

Another round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday. Some sunshine may break out at times by mid-next week.



FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Areas of Fog High: 38

Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers Off; Areas of Fog

Low: 35

Wind: N 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Areas of Fog; Mostly Cloudy & Mild

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High: 40

TUESDAY: Chance AM Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

