Southeast Wisconsin weather: foggy, gloomy skies but mild temperatures

Scattered light showers continue across southern Wisconsin early Friday morning. The rain is generally lighter than what fell last night, but additional on & off rain showers may continue through the morning and into the afternoon. Patchy dense fog persists today given the warmer temperatures and melting snowpack. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sheboygan county until 6 a.m.
Highs remain in the upper 30s through the extended forecast. Fog also stays in the forecast through the weekend.
Another round of rain/wintry mix is possible early Tuesday. Some sunshine may break out at times by mid-next week.
FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Areas of Fog High: 38
Wind: N 5 mph
TONIGHT: Rain Tapers Off; Areas of Fog
Low: 35
Wind: N 3-5 mph
SATURDAY: Areas of Fog; Mostly Cloudy & Mild
High: 38
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 37
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 40
TUESDAY: Chance AM Rain/Snow Mix; Mostly Cloudy
High: 40
