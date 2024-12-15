Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy & dreary Sunday

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN UNTIL 12PM**

Sunday morning is starting off milder but also quite gray. Dense fog has emerged across the area, reducing visibility to near and below 1 mile. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of SE Wisconsin through 12 p.m. Visibility could fall to 1/4 mi or less in some spots. Patchy drizzle/mist is also around this morning, but it will gradually dissipate later this morning.

Highs top out in the mid-40s today. Some patchy fog could persist into the afternoon.

Overnight lows only fall into the upper 30s with continued cloud cover. Patchy fog will again be possible.

A few scattered showers are possible early Monday morning ahead of a front passing through the area.

Monday temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 40s. Some places could make a run towards 50 degrees.

Once the front moves by, temperatures will begin dropping after midday. Lows drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday is trending much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

A few flurries are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler conditions are expected to persist through the end of the week. Another round of snow is possible late Thursday into Friday. However, long-range computer models present significant differences in the storm track. Stay with Storm Team 4 as we get closer!



SUNDAY: AM Fog/Drizzle; Mostly Cloudy & MildHigh: 44

Wind: SE 3-5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Cloudy with Patchy Fog

Low: 37

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: AM Spotty Showers; Cloudy, Mild; Then Falling Temperatures

High: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler

High: 28

