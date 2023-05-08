Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy and rainy Monday

After a beautiful weekend, we're in for a gloomy and rainy start to the week. Foggy skies, especially near Lake Michigan, will continue from Sunday night into Monday morning. Visibility will be less than a mile at times. Steady rain moves in from the west during the morning and continues through the early afternoon. Overall rainfall will be 0.50-0.75". High temperatures will be cool and near 50°.

High pressure rebuilds Tuesday and will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s by Lake Michigan, with low to mid-70s inland.

Rain showers return Friday and continue through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s across the area.



MONDAY: Patchy fog. Rainy. Cloudy. BreezyHigh: 50°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 45°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 61° Lake...73° Inland

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 66° Lake...75° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68° Lake...78° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Showers

High: 65° Lake...70° Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.