Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy and rainy Monday

Visibility will be less than a mile at times.
Foggy skies, especially near Lake Michigan, will continue from Sunday night into Monday morning. Visibility will be less than a mile at times.
After a beautiful weekend, we're in for a gloomy and rainy start to the week. Foggy skies, especially near Lake Michigan, will continue from Sunday night into Monday morning. Visibility will be less than a mile at times. Steady rain moves in from the west during the morning and continues through the early afternoon. Overall rainfall will be 0.50-0.75". High temperatures will be cool and near 50°.

High pressure rebuilds Tuesday and will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s by Lake Michigan, with low to mid-70s inland.

Rain showers return Friday and continue through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s across the area.

MONDAY: Patchy fog. Rainy. Cloudy. BreezyHigh: 50°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph         

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 61° Lake...73° Inland
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 66° Lake...75° Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 68° Lake...78° Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Showers
High: 65° Lake...70° Inland

