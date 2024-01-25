Southeast Wisconsin weather: fog sticks around for another day

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY WILL DROP AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE. **

There's more dense fog across the region this morning. A dense fog advisory will end at 9am but, like we saw yesterday, some of that fog will linger throughout the entire day. Skies will stay cloudy with a few areas of drizzle today.

The timing for our next round of rain has been slowing down. That means most of the rain showers will arrive late this afternoon and into tonight. That late arrival also means a late departure with rain showers lingering across the area on Friday. Areas of fog will also stick around through Friday into Saturday morning.

Once we get to the weekend our weather calms down with just cloudier skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our weather pattern will then go on cruise control next week with mostly cloudy skies and highs remaining close to 10 degrees about average. Lots of snow will continue to melt.



THURSDAY: Foggy, Cloudy, Rain LateHigh: 40

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Foggy, Rain Likely

Low: 36

Wind: NNE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Foggy, Showers

High: 41

SATURDAY: Cloudy

High: 41

SUNDAY: Cloudy

High: 39

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

