Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fog clearing up, rain becoming likely

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today north of I-94 including Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Fond Du lac and Sheboygan counties.

There's more fog this morning, but we are already seeing improvement from this time yesterday. Most areas south of I-94 have seen the snowpack disappear and there's some slightly drier air leading to better visibility. A dense fog advisory continues north of I-94 where some snow is still on the ground cauFosing that thick fog to stick around early today. It will improve in these areas too with winds picking up and snow continuing to melt.

Rain will be the other big story today with scattered showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon and evening. About a quarter to half inch of rain will be likely, with areas west picking up the highest totals. Highs will hit the upper 40s today.

Low pressure will lift north Saturday giving us a mostly dry day outside of a lingering rain shower early. We might hit close to 50 in the morning but most of the day will be spent in the 40s. Another low pressure system will pass to our southeast on Sunday bringing just the small chance for rain, mainly towards the state line. A steady cooling trend will bring our temperatures back down to normal for the New Year.

FRIDAY: AM Fog/Drizzle, Rain Becoming Likely

High: 47

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely, Breezy

Low: 44

Wind: SE 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Mild, Slight Rain Chance Early, Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance South

High: 44

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

TUESDAY: Slight Mix Chance South, Mostly Cloudy

High: 39

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.