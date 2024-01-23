Southeast Wisconsin weather: fog and freezing drizzle turns into wintry mix

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY FOR RACINE, KENOSHA, WALWORTH, MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES. THE ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM TUESDAY FOR DODGE, WASHINGTON, AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES. A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER, INCLUDING SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, AND WET SNOW WILL CREATE MESSY CONDITIONS AND SLICK TRAVEL, ESPECIALLY FOR THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.**

Warm and moist air is overriding the cold air in place this morning across southeastern Wisconsin. That has already been causing fog and freezing drizzle early today. A band of precipitation is moving in from the south, which will produce a wintry mix across the entire area through this morning and into this afternoon. Most of it should clear out by sunset tonight.

Slippery stretches on the roadways are already occurring, mainly on untreated surfaces. Now, with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow on the way road conditions will likely stay or become slippery. Even if air temperatures are slightly above freezing there could still be slippery spots with ground temperatures below freezing. A glaze of ice and up to two inches of wet snow and sleet will be possible. Some lakeside areas could see just a cold rain with a light breeze out of the east keeping temperatures near the lake warmer.

Warm air will continue to build throughout the week. That means our threat for a wintry mix will come to an end and a cold rainfall will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Expect a lot of melting and compacting snow this week as temperatures stay above freezing. Areal flooding and ice jams are possible. We also tend to see fog when warm and moist air moves over a deep snowpack. These are all things we will be watching closely through the week.



TUESDAY: Wintry Mix, Foggy, Trace to 2" of Snow, Glaze of iceHigh: 37

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Mild

Low: 34

Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light Rain, Foggy AM

High: 39

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain

High: 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy

High: 39

