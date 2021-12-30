Thursday will be quiet across southeast Wisconsin. Expect mostly cloudy skies, some flurries, light winds, and highs in the low to mid 30s. Not much changes into Friday, aside from a few more peaks of the sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s. New Year's Eve will be dry, cloudy, but chilly with temperatures around the freezing mark at midnight.

As we enter the new year, we're looking at our first good snowstorm. Models have been fairly consistent on the track of the storm and expected snow totals. With the latest information, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. Snow will be heaviest towards the state line and lighter farther to the north. Latest totals 5-10" for Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 2-7" for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, Milwaukee, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-5" for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties. **Expect these forcasted snowfall totals to change as we get closer to Saturday and the track of the storm is refined.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries

High: 35

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 38

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Snow. Windy

High: 30

Wind: N 15-25 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 16

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 26