Southeast Wisconsin weather: Flurries and drizzle in the morning, but a great looking weekend

Yesterday we tied the record high temperature of 49 degrees in Milwaukee! Today will likely be close to 10 degrees cooler. We are seeing a few flurries and light drizzle on radar this morning. Looks like it's some light lake effect activity with winds out of the northeast, and could bring a quick dusting of snow.

That will not last long with cloudier skies this morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon as our low cloud deck starts to thin out. Because of clouds and a breeze from the northeast expect highs in the upper 30s today.

A few areas of low clouds will be possible Saturday morning but then it's plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon into Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A great weekend to get outside!

Temperatures look to get even warmer next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by the second half of the work week! This will be near record warm temperatures with some rain chances with our next weather maker moving in Thursday into Friday.



FRIDAY: Flurries Early, Mostly Cloudy With Decreasing Clouds High: 39

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Few AM Clouds Then Mostly Sunny

High: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

