Southeast Wisconsin weather: Flurries and cold temperatures

New Year... but same old January in Wisconsin! Lots of cold is in the forecast not only for this week, but next week too!

Flurries and even some scattered snow showers are possible today, mainly in the morning. Some of those flurries are developing because of the power plant in Portage. A quick dusting of snow will be possible. We likely already saw our high temperature of 32 degrees early this morning, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Breezy winds from the northwest will bring back wind chills making it feel like the teens.

A weak clipper passes to our south Thursday afternoon bringing a few snow showers south of us towards northern Illinois. We'll hold on to near-average temperatures for Thursday with highs near 30 degrees before another drop in temperatures arrives for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs get stuck in the 20s with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be single digits Thursday and Friday morning then going below zero for Saturday morning.

We're still watching that system for Sunday night into Monday. The track of the low continues to sink south, which could leave us just dry and cold. There are some early indications that a lake-effect band could set up south of Milwaukee into Racine and Kenosha with winds turning northeast for a period of time. There's plenty of time for better details to come.

WEDNESDAY: Snow Shower/Flurries, Mostly CloudyHigh: 32

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 20

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Slight Snow Chance South

High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.