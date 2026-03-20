Southeast Wisconsin weather: First Day of Spring

Happy Friday and happy first day of spring!

Yesterday turned out to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine! It should be a mild start with temperatures reaching the lower 50s early, then a lake breeze kicks in once again in the afternoon.

A nice surge of warm air is on the way tomorrow, but unfortunately it looks like the cold lake wins the battle in the afternoon. Inland locations should climb well into the 60s, but you'll probably be stuck in the 40s and 50s near Lake Michigan.

WATCH: What will the temperature be like today?

First Day of Spring!

On Sunday our highs are back into the 40s as we watch some rain showers sweep in.

The 50s and 60s don't last too long. We are close to average on Sunday with a chance for precipitation. More clouds and average temps early next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST LAUREN LARSEN

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 52, PM Turning Cooler Lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: N 5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57 Lake 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Ch. Rain Showers

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

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