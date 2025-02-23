Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Finally above freezing

Milwaukee climbs above freezing for the first time in 15 days! Above-average temperatures continue this week.
For the first time in 15 days, Milwaukee climbs above 32°! A warmer stretch of weather breaks into SE Wisconsin this week - ushering in above-average temperatures through next weekend. High-pressure has begun shifting Eastward allowing SW winds to continue. Cloud cover has filtered into Wisconsin overnight. A few flurries are possible this morning, but no accumulation is expected.

Some sunshine may break out this afternoon as highs surge into the mid & upper 30s. Warm weather continues tomorrow as highs jump into the 40s.

There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles late tomorrow night into early Tuesday. The best widespread chance of rain rolls in on Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly CloudyHigh: 38
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 31
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Ch. Rain Late
High: 45

TUESDAY: Chance PM Mix; Partly Cloudy
High: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain; Windy
High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 43

