Southeast Wisconsin weather: Finally above freezing

For the first time in 15 days, Milwaukee climbs above 32°! A warmer stretch of weather breaks into SE Wisconsin this week - ushering in above-average temperatures through next weekend. High-pressure has begun shifting Eastward allowing SW winds to continue. Cloud cover has filtered into Wisconsin overnight. A few flurries are possible this morning, but no accumulation is expected.
Some sunshine may break out this afternoon as highs surge into the mid & upper 30s. Warm weather continues tomorrow as highs jump into the 40s.
There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles late tomorrow night into early Tuesday. The best widespread chance of rain rolls in on Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Mostly to Partly CloudyHigh: 38
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 31
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Ch. Rain Late
High: 45
TUESDAY: Chance PM Mix; Partly Cloudy
High: 45
WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain; Windy
High: 43
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 43
