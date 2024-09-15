Southeast Wisconsin weather: Filtered Sun, warm and humid Sunday

Late July weather continues despite the calendar showing it's the middle of September! Afternoon high temperatures climb into the lower 80s at the lake front. Highs could top out in the mid and upper 80s farther West of Milwaukee. Dew points will remain in the lower 60s today - contributing to the overall humid feel.

Sunshine persists through the entire work week - without any rain in sight. Highs will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s at the lakefront. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid/upper 80s farther inland. Dew points are expected to be lower tomorrow & Tuesday - leading to a drier feel outside.

Drought conditions may worsen over southern Wisconsin given the lack of rain in the 4Cast.



SUNDAY: Filtered Sun, Very WarmHigh: 83 Lake, 87 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83 Lake, 88 Inland

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 78

