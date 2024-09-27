Southeast Wisconsin weather: Filtered sun and breezy Friday, highs in the 70s

Another calm start to the day with just a few areas of patchy fog. The remnants of Helene continue to pull north today, close enough to bring some upper-level thin clouds that will filter our sunshine. Highs will still reach into the 70s.

Helene will stall across Tennessee and Kentucky this weekend, keeping clouds in the forecast for us and a small chance of rain. Models continue to show most of the rain staying south, with only an isolated shower possible Saturday, mainly near the state line. Most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s through the weekend. A dry cold front will move through Monday night, bringing cooler, fall-like temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. The longer-range forecast shows another dry stretch of weather ahead.

FRIDAY: Thin High Clouds, Filtered Sun, BreezyHigh: 74 lake, 77 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Shower Chance, Mainly South, Breezy

High: 72 Lake, 75 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73 Lake, 76 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74 Lake, 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

