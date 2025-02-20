Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Few flurries possible but gradual warming begins

There will be the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers closer to the lake this morning. Otherwise expect cloudier skies this morning with more sunshine mixing in this afternoon.

Another cold start with wind chills below zero! There will be the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers closer to the lake this morning. Otherwise expect cloudier skies this morning with more sunshine mixing in this afternoon. Highs hit the 20s today.

Not a bad day for Friday with all day sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid to upper 20s. Just a few clouds for Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Sunday we finally climb back above freezing with temperatures in the 30s.

It looks like there will be plenty of low 40s early next week. There will be several systems to watch the first one passing by Sunday night into Monday then another for Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Early, Partly Cloudy PM
High: 24
Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 7
Wind Chill: 5 to -5
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 27

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 36

MONDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Mostly Cloudy
High: 42

