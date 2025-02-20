Southeast Wisconsin weather: Few flurries possible but gradual warming begins

Another cold start with wind chills below zero! There will be the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers closer to the lake this morning. Otherwise expect cloudier skies this morning with more sunshine mixing in this afternoon. Highs hit the 20s today.

Not a bad day for Friday with all day sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid to upper 20s. Just a few clouds for Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Sunday we finally climb back above freezing with temperatures in the 30s.

It looks like there will be plenty of low 40s early next week. There will be several systems to watch the first one passing by Sunday night into Monday then another for Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Early, Partly Cloudy PM

High: 24

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 7

Wind Chill: 5 to -5

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 27

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

MONDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

