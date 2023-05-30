Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like summer

SE Wisconsin is coming off a fantastic Memorial Day weekend. The warm weather continues this week and becomes a bit more unsettled in the process.
Highs climb towards 80 degrees at the lakefront over the next few days. Inland temperatures could hit 90 degrees in a few spots.
More moisture & humidity will work into the area by Wednesday and throughout the late-week period. This, combined with warmer temperatures, may spark scattered pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon/evening hours. Any rain is much needed as Milwaukee is running an almost 2.5" rain deficit for May.
Sunny weather continues into the weekend and next week. Long-range computer models suggest a backdoor cold front coming off Lake Michigan next week which could push temperatures back toward average levels.
TUESDAY: Sunny & Warm
High: 80 Lake, 87 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 60
Wind: Calm
WEDNESDAY: Warmer & More Humid; Partly Cloudy
Slight Chance Pop-Up Rain/T-Storms
High: 81 Lake Near 90 Inland
THURSDAY:
Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Rain/T-Storms
Otherwise, Partly Cloudy
High: 81 Lake Near 90 Inland
FRIDAY:
Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Rain/T-Storms
Partly Cloudy
High: 82 Lake 88 Inland
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 80
