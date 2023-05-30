Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like summer

SE Wisconsin is coming off a fantastic Memorial Day weekend. The warm weather continues this week and becomes a bit more unsettled in the process.

Highs climb towards 80 degrees at the lakefront over the next few days. Inland temperatures could hit 90 degrees in a few spots.

More moisture & humidity will work into the area by Wednesday and throughout the late-week period. This, combined with warmer temperatures, may spark scattered pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon/evening hours. Any rain is much needed as Milwaukee is running an almost 2.5" rain deficit for May.

Sunny weather continues into the weekend and next week. Long-range computer models suggest a backdoor cold front coming off Lake Michigan next week which could push temperatures back toward average levels.



TUESDAY: Sunny & Warm

High: 80 Lake, 87 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Warmer & More Humid; Partly Cloudy

Slight Chance Pop-Up Rain/T-Storms

High: 81 Lake Near 90 Inland

THURSDAY:

Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Rain/T-Storms

Otherwise, Partly Cloudy

High: 81 Lake Near 90 Inland

FRIDAY:

Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Rain/T-Storms

Partly Cloudy

High: 82 Lake 88 Inland

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

