Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling cooler the next few days

A cold front moved through early this morning, which will now drop our temperatures for the rest of the day! Our high temperature for today happened just after midnight when it was still 57 degrees. By this afternoon most areas near the lake will be in the upper 30s with a cold northeast breeze off the lake. Inland locations will hold onto the 40s a bit longer today.

Lows near freezing tonight with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will still be chilly with a breeze from the east continuing. Once again "cooler by the lake" tomorrow with highs in the 40s lakeside and some 50s inland. This trend will continue Thursday into Friday as winds have an easterly component, but it will continue to get warmer and feel like spring again.

Our next storm system rolls in Friday night into Saturday. A strong low pressure will pass to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm track. That means some of our first thunderstorms will be possible, some could be strong mainly southwest of Milwaukee. Something we will need to watch as we enter the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, with Falling Temperatures

High: 43 (Early), Upper 30s PM

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: ENE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mosty Sunny

High: 45 Lake, 53 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50 Lake, 58 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Night Storms

High: 61 Lake, 71 Inland

SATURDAY: Sct. Showers, Mainly early, Windy

High: 57

