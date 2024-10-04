Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fantastic weekend ahead

Overnight showers have remained spotty and light across southeast Wisconsin. Rainfall will exit the area by sunrise with cloud cover to follow shortly after that. High pressure will move in quickly, allowing dry air to clear out the cloud cover. Full sunshine is back overhead for Friday afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60s today, a bit cooler than yesterday.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s at the lakefront and upper 40s far inland.

More sunshine is expected across the weekend. Another frontal system moves in Saturday night, prompting a chance for widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some showers could carry some gusty winds. Another extended period of dry weather is expected next week. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the mid and upper 60s on Monday & Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Bec. Mostly SunnyHigh: 67

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild

Low: 56

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy; Slight Chance Overnight Showers/Storm

High: 73

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High: 67

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

