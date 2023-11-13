Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fantastic week ahead

It was a very nice November weekend and our weather gets even better today. Sunshine will be in full force and temperatures should climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Winds will gust out of the west up to 25 mph.

We keep the warm weather rolling for much of the week. The warmest day will probably be Wednesday with near record highs reaching the middle 60s. A cold front brings a chance for showers Thursday night, followed by more seasonal temperatures into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezyLow: 40

Wind: SW/W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and mild

High: 59

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy

High: 62

FRIDAY: Ch. AM showers, then Partly cloudy

High: 54

