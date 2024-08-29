Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fantastic Labor Day weekend ahead

Low clouds remain over southern Wisconsin early Thursday. Some patchy fog is possible through sunrise. Clouds mix with sunshine Thursday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humid conditions remain in place through tomorrow. Overnight lows fall towards 70-degrees.

A cold front will bring showers and storms late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Storms will be weakening as they arrive into SE Wisconsin before sunrise. Isolated thunder remains possible. Rain and storms clear the area by midday. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Cooler and less humid air filters into Wisconsin for Labor Day weekend. Expect increasing sunshine with highs falling from the lower 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday.

Dry conditions persist into next week. Highs gradually warm back towards 80 by next Wednesday.



THURSDAY: Partly CloudyHigh: 78 lake 80 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Isolated Thunderstorms

Low: 70

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Early Rain/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Humid

High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

