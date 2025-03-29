Southeast Wisconsin weather: Record-breaking warmth to snow showers in 48 hours

Milwaukee's overnight pneumonia front led to a nearly 30-degree temperature drop in under an hour! Temperatures were hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s at the lakefront and across Fond du Lac & Sheboygan counties. This morning, a stalled frontal boundary was the focus of showers and storms across central Wisconsin. That frontal boundary sags south later this morning and into the afternoon.

Scattered showers will blossom across southeastern Wisconsin as the front moves in. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s - with numbers holding in the 50s - near 60 at the state line. Most places will drop into the upper 30s overnight. However, the frontal boundary may stall near the state line leading to warmer temperatures on either side of the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Additional scattered showers and storms move through Sunday morning and again during the afternoon. Depending on how far north warm air gets, one or two afternoon storms may punch up to severe limits near the state line. The strongest storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. The strong cold front will usher in northwest winds - kicking temperatures down into the 30s first thing Monday morning. During this time, rain switches over to a wintry mix. Light snow showers are possible around daybreak Monday.

Breezy northwest winds continue on Monday - keeping highs in the lower 40s.

A calmer stretch of weather is expected on Tuesday before another round of rain moves in on Wednesday.



SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Falling TempsHigh: 68 at Midnight (Temps Fall into the 30s and 40s by early afternoon)

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain & Storms Likely

High: 56

MONDAY: AM Snow Showers, Breezy, Cold

High: 42

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely; Mild & Breezy

High: 60

