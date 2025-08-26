Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fall-like weather continues

High pressure is slowly meandering over the Midwest and Great Lakes this morning. A light wind and clear sky have allowed temperatures to tumble into the 50s at the lakefront and the lower to mid-40s farther inland.

A light northwest wind will keep highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s today. As the high moves farther east, winds become more westerly and temperatures will warm up tomorrow into the mid-70s.

A cold front drops in from the north late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible along and ahead of this frontal boundary. After another brief dip in temperatures Thursday and Friday, highs rebound into the mid-70s for Labor Day weekend. Sunshine is expected for the holiday weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low: 55 Lake 48 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms Late

High: 76

THURSDAY: Chance Showers Early; Partly Sunny

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

